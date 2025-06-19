Organization of American States-Ana G. Mendez University Scholarship 2025 offer

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 19, 2025)- The Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform you that the Organization of American States (OAS) in collaboration with the Ana G. Mendez University (AGMU) is offering scholarship opportunities to pursue Associate’s, Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees.

The programs will be instructed virtually and will be taught in English.

Please note that the scholarship covers 50% of the total costs, and as such, all other expenses have to be borne by the recipient.

Interested persons may apply via https://www.agmu.edu/en/oas . The deadline for the submission of applications is Tuesday, 01 July, 2025.

For additional information please contact the Ministry of Human Resources.