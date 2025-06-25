Over 170 Individuals to Benefit from the NIA’s Land Development at Garners Estate

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 25, 2025)- More than 170 individuals stand to benefit from a new residential land development initiative by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

In response to the island’s growing demand for housing, the government purchased 36.16 acres of land at Garners Estate, St. James Parish, to facilitate the construction of new homes.

Premier and Minister of Finance the Honourable Mark Brantley, speaking during his monthly press conference on June 24, revealed that the Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation (NHLDC) will lead the effort to develop the acreage.

“We expect just about 170 to 180 lots, which translates, we are hoping, to 170, 180 new homes in that area, which we think then will make it a very, very nice middle to upper middle income type neighbourhood.”

He said the government is taking a structured and transparent approach to the project. The land will be subdivided, and the lots will be priced to help fund the installation of key infrastructure such as roads and utilities. The planning process involves collaboration with the Water Department, NEVLEC, and engineers to determine infrastructure costs, and the development will undergo a formal planning approval process.

Premier Brantley emphasized the importance of ensuring future homeowners have peace of mind.

“The idea is that when people buy there, we want them to know that they have the comfort of knowing that they’ll have the infrastructure put in to service their lots.”

Unlike previous housing projects, this initiative will not include a home-and-land package. The Premier noted that buyers will have the freedom to build at their own pace.

“The suggestion at this point is that we’re only going to be offering land so that persons will buy their land and build when they want to build.”

To preserve the quality of the community, Premier Brantley indicated that restrictive covenants will be put in place. He explained that the goal is to prevent developments such as industrial businesses within the residential space.

“You don’t want, for example, in a neighbourhood that you’re trying to create, to have people come with a mechanic garage, or a manufacturing plant next to you or somebody storing aggregate.”

The moderate-sized lots, which will range between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, are designed to give homeowners enough room for their homes as well as landscaping and future expansion.

Premier Brantley said the government aims to have the lands on the market later this year and has already begun receiving inquiries from members of the Nevisian diaspora. The opportunity, he added, will be open to citizens and residents in Nevis and in St. Kitts, and Nevisians living abroad.

With this project, the NIA continues its commitment to providing affordable and accessible housing solutions while encouraging sustainable community development across the island.