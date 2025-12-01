Preliminary Works Commence at Vance W. Amory International Airport Ahead of Major Expansion

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (December 01, 2025)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has announced that preliminary engineering and site preparation activities are now underway at the Vance W. Amory International Airport, marking the first major step toward the island’s planned airport expansion project.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley provided the update during his most recent press conference, explaining that although the formal groundbreaking has been delayed, critical early-phase work is progressing.

He stated that the Administration is looking toward breaking ground early in 2026, noting, “We’d like it [groundbreaking] to go into early next year.”

According to Premier Brantley, the land acquisition process required for the project has “taken an inordinate amount of time,” but remains in progress.

In the meantime, technical teams have begun engineering assessments on site. He confirmed that crews have initiated soil testing and geotechnical evaluations.

“The drills that were there, we were taking some samples… they need to do earth samples on the runway and the surrounding lands.” These tests form part of the engineering design work needed to determine how the runway will be reinforced to accommodate larger aircraft.

The Premier explained that “those design and preliminary engineering type works” are underway, but emphasized that full construction cannot begin until the remaining parcels of land are secured, noting that “the process is in train, just that the process is taking a while.”

The airport expansion project is expected to significantly transform the island’s aviation infrastructure. The planned improvements include extending and reinforcing the runway to support larger regional and international aircraft, upgrading taxiways and apron areas to increase capacity, improving terminal facilities to create a more modern and comfortable passenger experience, enhancing navigation and safety systems to meet international standards, and expanding the airport’s ability to accommodate cargo operations.

These enhancements are expected to bring substantial long-term benefits to Nevis. By enabling larger aircraft and increased airlift, the expanded airport will improve connectivity for residents, visitors, and investors.

The upgrades are also anticipated to stimulate tourism growth by making Nevis more accessible as a high-value destination, while creating new economic opportunities through job creation, increased visitor arrivals, and greater support for local businesses. The strengthened infrastructure will also ensure that the island keeps pace with regional aviation requirements and positions itself to attract greater international engagement.

Premier Brantley reaffirmed the NIA’s commitment to delivering the project, stressing that work is moving forward despite unavoidable delays, and assuring the public that progress toward the formal groundbreaking continues.