Premier Brantley Assures Citizens There Will Be No New Taxes in 2026

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (November 27, 2025)– Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley has given firm assurance that the people of Nevis will face no new taxes when the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) presents its 2026 Budget next week.

Addressing the local media corps during his monthly press conference on Tuesday, November 25, Premier Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting residents from additional financial pressures.

He stated, “No, there won’t be any new taxes”, and highlighted the government’s approach over the years to increasing revenue without overtaxing the populace over the years.

“The posture that my government has taken over the years is that where possible, we have sought to impose tax increases on goods, services or tax increases on individuals who are outside the local population.”

Premier Brantley further noted that this strategy ensures local citizens are not disproportionately affected.

“For example, when we increased the Tourism Development Levy, that bites on principally visitors to the island. We have increased some charges at the Financial Services Registry; those are not taxes per se but fees and charges.

“By doing that we’ve increased revenue without putting any additional burden on the people of Nevis and so I think our record in that has been quite good.”

The Premier has outlined several key priority areas that will shape the NIA’s 2026 fiscal agenda. These include completing the expansion of the Alexandra Hospital, improving primary healthcare services such as providing a permanent home for the Charlestown Health Centre, and advancing plans to introduce dialysis treatment on the island.

The budget will also focus on upgrading aging school buildings and strengthening education infrastructure, continuing enhancements at the airport and across general public infrastructure, and supporting economic development initiatives that promote job creation, social well-being, and long-term sustainability.

These priorities reflect the administration’s commitment to improving the quality of life for all citizens while maintaining a fiscally responsible approach, without adding new taxes.

Premier Brantley will deliver the 2026 Budget Address on December 2, outlining projected revenues, expenditures, and the government’s policy agenda for the year ahead.