Premier Brantley Confirms Landowner Payments to Start This Week, Paving the Way for Nevis’ Airport Project to Begin

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 14, 2025)- Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley has confirmed that payments to landowners in the area designated for the expansion of the Vance W. Amory International Airport will begin this week, clearing the way for the long-awaited project to get underway.

Speaking at the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) town hall meeting for the parish of St. Paul’s, held on July 13 at the Red Cross building in Charlestown, Premier Brantley, Minister of Finance and Tourism, provided the latest update on the transformative airport initiative.

He acknowledged that acquiring the necessary land was the primary delay in launching the project.

“I am pleased to report that the funding that we’ve been waiting on from the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank is now in our account and we start to payout landowners in the area, we hope, this week.

“The landowners who have been very patient with us, I want to thank them and let them know that their lands will be critical in order for us to develop this island of Nevis and ensure sustainability going forward.”

Premier Brantley noted that the last significant upgrade to the airport occurred nearly two decades ago. He pointed out the ongoing challenges faced by travellers to and from Nevis, explaining that the vast majority of residents and visitors must rely on the RLB Airport in St. Kitts for international connections. While he made it clear that there is nothing inherently wrong with using that facility, he stressed the importance of direct air access for Nevis.

“We know that in order to develop, in order to spur business, in order to grow tourism, air transport is critical… we recognize that we need to invest in order to grow.”

The Vance W. Amory International Airport is set to undergo a major expansion to transform it into a larger, modern, first-class facility that meets international standards. The comprehensive upgrade includes extending and resurfacing the runway on both the eastern and western ends to 5,500 feet, installing a new lighting system, constructing a fuel farm and aircraft hangar, building a new fire hall, upgrading the terminal building, expanding the parking apron, rehabilitating the control tower, and realigning the island’s main road in the area.

Once completed, the enhanced airport is expected to support direct flights from major international markets, especially from the eastern seaboard of the United States, Nevis’ primary tourism source region, along with additional regional connections.

The NIA remains committed to delivering the project as part of its broader vision for economic resilience, increased connectivity, and long-term national development.