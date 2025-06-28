Premier Brantley Expresses Deep Sympathy on the Passing of Four Seasons Resort Nevis General Manager Billy Cueto

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 28, 2025)- The following is a statement issued by Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, on the passing of Four Seasons Resort Nevis General Manager, Billy Cueto, on Saturday, June 28, 2025:

I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of my dear friend, Billy Cueto, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort, Nevis. Billy was more than just a leader; he was a passionate visionary who deeply cared for our island and its people. His infectious enthusiasm for hospitality and his unwavering dedication to excellence transformed not just the Resort, but also the experiences of every guest who visited.

Billy’s laughter, kindness, and genuine spirit created lasting memories for many, fostering a sense of community and warmth within our tourism sector. He had a unique ability to make everyone feel valued. His presence will be greatly missed.

My heart goes out to his wife and family, his friends, and the entire Four Seasons team during this incredibly difficult time. We have all lost a remarkable human being. I am however comforted by the knowledge that his impact will continue to resonate throughout Nevis for years to come. Rest in peace my dear friend, until we meet again.