Premier Brantley hails 10th anniversary of the Nevis Mango Festival a huge success

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 09, 2024)- The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has hailed the hosting of the 10th anniversary of the Nevis Mango Festival a resounding success.

“I think that this year’s event lived up to its expectations. We had four wonderful days. People came from all across the world to be a part of this food festival. It has become a truly iconic event in the region,” the Premier said.

The curtain came down on the four-day festival on Sunday, July 07, with For the Love of Mangoes at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

The event featured 50 chef stations with mango-infused sample dishes and beverages, folklore performances, deejays, chefs’ completion, kiddies corner, VIP Mango Lounge, and culminated with a concert featuring local artistes.

Patronage rivaled the 2023 record-breaking numbers for the event, with additional entrances eliminating long waiting times to access the venue.

“Last year had a few hiccups. We are aware of that. We listened carefully, and we corrected, and all the reviews this year of our final event on Sunday have been fantastic. I believe that we had a wonderful time. So I thank the public, thank everyone, thank God for the perfect weather.

“We now will engage in the planning for next year’s Nevis Mango Festival. We look forward to welcoming persons from all across the world to savor with us the flavor of mango, the magic of mango. That’s what we’re looking for and we look forward certainly, to having you with us next year as we again celebrate the Nevis Mango Festival.”

Premier Brantley thanked the organisers- the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA), and all persons who assisted in executing the Mango Festival 2024 events.