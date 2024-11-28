Premier Brantley lauds the Contributions of the Nevis International Financial Services Industry to the island’s Economic Growth

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 28, 2024) – The Nevis International Financial Services Industry has reached a remarkable milestone, celebrating 40 years of service and contribution to the island’s economic growth.

Speaking at a gala and awards ceremony held on November 21 to mark the achievement, Premier and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Mark Brantley, lauded the industry’s achievements, emphasizing its global reputation for excellence.

“The progress we celebrate tonight is no accident. It is a result of a commitment to best regulatory practices, a sound and stable legal system, a sound and stable democracy, and the tireless work of professionals dedicated to providing exceptional service. The industry has become synonymous with flexibility, cost efficiency, and a platform for global business innovation.”

Recognizing the pioneers of the vital industry, Premier Brantley extolled the late Honourable Vance Winkworth Amory, Vincent Hubbard, and Herman Liburd “who provided yeoman service and whose shoulders have elevated us to where we are today”.

He also commended the efforts of those still shaping the industry, such as William Barnard, Mark Anderson, Neville Cadogan, Myrna Liburd, and the Honourable Joseph Parry.

During the event, awards were presented to 17 individuals and businesses who have contributed significantly to the development and growth of the industry.

Premier Brantley expressed his admiration and gratitude to the awardees, stating, “This award ceremony is a testament to your resilience, dedication, and ingenuity as exceptional individuals and institutions driving the success of this industry.

“Your dedication and leadership have paved the way for a thriving industry that continues to make Nevis proud on the global stage. Your contributions inspire us all to dream bigger, aim higher, and work harder for the continued success of our jurisdiction.”

He further emphasized the importance of collaboration and ongoing commitment to maintaining the industry’s prominence, calling on stakeholders to reaffirm their collective commitment to building on this legacy to ensure that the Nevis international financial services industry remains a model of excellence and resilience for generations to come.