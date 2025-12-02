Premier Brantley Presents $284.4 Million Budget for 2026, Reaffirming Responsible Governance and Sustainable Growth

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (December 02, 2025) – Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), today presented a $284.4 million budget for fiscal year 2026, underscoring the CCM-led government’s commitment to fiscal discipline, stability, and long-term sustainable development.

Delivering the 2026 Budget Address in the Nevis Island Assembly under the theme “A Purpose Driven Agenda: Building our Sustainable Future,” Premier Brantley outlined the Administration’s strategic priorities before a packed gallery of government officials, business leaders, students, and other attendees.

Premier Brantley said the budget “reflects our collective commitment to responsible governance and prudent fiscal management,” noting that the annual process provides an opportunity to report on the Administration’s stewardship while seeking approval for plans and proposals for the year ahead.

He emphasized that the programmes presented “seek to lay the framework for development in a manner that harmonizes my Administration’s policies with the plans of our private sector partners in a way that will stimulate economic growth and lay the foundation for building our sustainable future.”

He added that this year’s theme builds on the strategy introduced in his previous budget, which focused on strengthening the foundation for a resilient and sustainable economy.

For 2026, projected expenditure stands at $284.4 million- an increase of four percent over the $273.2 million budgeted for 2025. Of this total, $203.5 million is allocated to recurrent spending, representing 72 percent of overall expenditure and remaining consistent with the recurrent allocation approved for the current fiscal year.

Major allocations for the 2026 budget include:

Office of the Premier – $11.2 million (4%)

Ministry of Finance – $128.9 million (45%)

Ministry of Communications and Works et al. – $33.7 million (12%)

Ministry of Agriculture et al. – $17.7 million (6%)

Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment – $43.0 million (15%)

Ministry of Tourism – $6.5 million (2%)

Ministry of Education, Library Services, Information Technology, Youth and Sports – $38.5 million (14%)

In addition, having considered the expected uptick in economic activity for the upcoming fiscal year, the Administration has set its revenue budget to provide a total overall revenue of $215.6 million for the 2026 fiscal period. Of this amount, $175.8 million is anticipated from recurrent revenue, representing a 7 percent increase over the projected $164.7 million budgeted for fiscal year 2025.

Premier Brantley expressed gratitude to the people of Nevis for their continued support.

“I wish to express thanks to the citizens and residents of Nevis for the faith and confidence they continue to place in my Government to manage the affairs of this our beloved Nevis.”

He added that at the appropriate time, the public will be able to assess the Administration’s performance and determine the leadership they desire moving forward.

“I have no doubt that my CCM-led Administration will gain high commendation for our sterling performance in leading and managing the affairs of this country and for advancing the interest of the people of Nevis in particular even in the most difficult of times,” he said.

The 2026 budget highlights the NIA’s sustained focus on advancing economic stability, strengthening public services, and building a resilient, sustainable future for the island and its people.