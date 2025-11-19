Premier Brantley set to present the NIA 2026 Budget on December 2

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 19, 2025)- Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Mark Brantley, will on December 02, 2025, present the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) 2026 Budget Address, outlining the government’s projected revenues and expenditures, along with its key plans, programmes, and priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.

During the sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly, Premier Brantley will also introduce the Nevis Appropriation (2026) Bill, 2025, which will detail funding allocations for all ministries of government and other key departments and agencies.

These allocations will guide the NIA’s priorities for 2026, supporting essential public services, economic development initiatives, social programmes, infrastructure upgrades, and sectoral growth across the island.

The Budget Address will be delivered at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers, commencing at 10:00 a.m. on December 02 and will be broadcast live on several platforms, including Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, the NTv Go App, the Nevis Television Facebook page, the Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, VON Radio, and other local media outlets.