Premier Brantley Showcases Nevis’ Leadership in Climate Finance at GSIS 2025 Forum

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 02, 2025)- Premier and Minister of Finance and Energy in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Mark Brantley, spotlight Nevis’ innovative and successful approach to securing climate finance for its landmark geothermal energy project, during the first-ever Forum on Climate Finance for Subnational Island Jurisdictions and Overseas Territories.

The event, held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on May 30 as part of the Global Sustainable Islands Summit 2025 (GSIS 2025), hosted delegates including fellow island leaders, climate finance experts, and other energy stakeholders.

“In February 2025, we achieved a historic breakthrough when St. Kitts and Nevis secured full financing for our first geothermal energy project,” Premier Brantley announced.

“This transformative initiative represents one of the most successful climate finance mobilization efforts by a subnational island jurisdiction to date…The solutions we develop here in Nevis can serve as a blueprint for island jurisdictions worldwide. Our collective voice can influence international climate finance architecture to be more inclusive, accessible, and responsive to subnational needs.

“The Nevis experience proves that when we combine visionary leadership, strategic partnerships, innovative financing mechanisms, and unwavering commitment to our communities, we can achieve transformational change.”

The Honourable Brantley described Nevis as a “living laboratory for innovative climate finance,” citing the island’s ability to overcome typical barriers faced by small island territories- limited access to development aid, geographic isolation, and rigid international financing systems- by forging strategic partnerships and blending financing mechanisms.

The geothermal project is financed through a combination of international support- US$51.6 million from the Green Climate Fund, channeled via the Caribbean Development Bank and Inter-American Development Bank, along with US$20 million from the Saudi Fund for Development. Nevis is also in active discussions with the Green Climate Fund, the CARICOM Development Fund, and other partners to secure additional financing for subsequent phases of the geothermal energy project.

“We are also working with other partners to secure financing for grid scale solar energy and BESS projects,” he informed.

The planned geothermal plant will produce more than 100 percent of Nevis’ electricity needs, enabling clean energy exports to St. Kitts and, eventually, the broader sub-region. The Premier said Nevis is uniquely positioned as a renewable energy leader in the region.

“With our extraordinary geothermal potential of over one gigawatt and the expected baseload demand of St. Kitts and Nevis of 30 megawatts, we can not only service our own needs but export to the region as well as tap into emerging green energy markets.”

In addition to geothermal, Premier Brantley highlighted Nevis’ award-winning solar-powered desalination plant, which won “Best Energy Resilience Project” at Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) 2025. The project integrates solar PV systems to power water production, enhancing both energy and water security through grant financing and replicable design.

Nevis’ wider clean energy strategy includes wind power, utility-scale solar with battery storage, and energy efficiency upgrades across public infrastructure. At the Alexandra Hospital, for instance, energy use has dropped by 30 percent thanks to targeted efficiency interventions.

Premier Brantley credited strong policy frameworks and intergovernmental cooperation for the island’s progress, stating that St. Kitts and Nevis is now embarking on a second phase of energy efficiency projects and distributed renewable energy integration at all government facilities.

“Within the context of our Federal Energy Policy and national commitments, we developed our own Nevis Energy Policy to further guide our specific needs, focusing on renewable energy transition, energy efficiency, infrastructure resilience, and regional interconnection. We offer concrete incentives- tax breaks, subsidies, grants, and technical support- to expedite our transition to a sustainable islands state.”

The Premier concluded with a call to scale up and replicate these successes.

“We have mobilized millions in climate finance for our geothermal project alone and demonstrated that subnational island jurisdictions can not only access, but lead in managing, transformative international investment.”

Nevis’ model of integrated climate finance, bold leadership, and innovation continues to attract international recognition and offers a compelling blueprint for island communities worldwide navigating the climate crisis.