Premier Brantley to Deliver National Address on Monday, August 25
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 25, 2025)– The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will deliver a National Address on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 8:00 p.m.
The broadcast will air on multiple platforms to ensure wide public access. Citizens and residents can tune in on:
- Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99
- NevisTvOnline.com
- NTv Go App
- Nevis Television Facebook Page
- Nevis Newscast YouTube Channel
- Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio
The Office of the Premier encourages all members of the public to tune in to hear directly from Premier Brantley during this important address.