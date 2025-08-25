Premier Brantley to Deliver National Address on Monday, August 25

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 25, 2025)– The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will deliver a National Address on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 8:00 p.m.

The broadcast will air on multiple platforms to ensure wide public access. Citizens and residents can tune in on:

Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99

NevisTvOnline.com

NTv Go App

Nevis Television Facebook Page

Nevis Newscast YouTube Channel

Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio

The Office of the Premier encourages all members of the public to tune in to hear directly from Premier Brantley during this important address.