Premier Brantley to host his monthly press conference on June 19

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 11, 2024)- Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley will host his monthly press conference on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Cabinet Room located on the 2nd Floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

During the press conference, Premier Brantley will provide updates on matters relating to Nevis and also those of national interest. Media professionals will have the opportunity to pose questions.

The event will be broadcast live on the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel. It will also be available on Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, Freedom FM and WINN FM.