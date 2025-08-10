Premier Brantley to Travel for Tourism Event; Deputy Premier to Act

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 10, 2025) – The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will travel to the United States to attend and host a tourism promotional event aimed at showcasing the island of Nevis to potential visitors and investors.

The Premier is scheduled to depart on Monday, August 11, 2025, and will return on Thursday, August 21, 2025. During this period, he will also spend some personal time abroad.

During his absence, the Honourable Eric Evelyn, Deputy Premier of Nevis, will serve as Acting Premier.