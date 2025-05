NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 21, 2025)- The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will be away on official duties attending a FLOW Business Forum in The United States of America and the ANSA-Reunion in Canada.

The Honourable Premier departs on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, and returns on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

During this period, the Honourable Eric Evelyn will act as Premier.