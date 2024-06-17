Premier Brantley to travel to the Republic of China (Taiwan) as part of a Federal delegation

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 17, 2024)- Premier of Nevis The Honourable Mark Brantley will be travelling as part of a Federal delegation led by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew to the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Premier Brantley departs on Thursday, June 20, and returns on Thursday, June 27, 2024. During this period, The Honourable Eric Evelyn will perform the duties of Premier.