Premier Brantley travels on official duties, Hon. Eric Evelyn is Acting Premier

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 01, 2025)-The Honourable Mark Brantley will be away on official duties as an invited speaker at the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) Caribbean Week 2025 in the United States of America.

While there, Premier Brantley will also be attending the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) rebranding Launch.

The Honourable Premier departed on Sunday, 1st June. and will return on Friday, 6th June, 2025.

During this period, the Honourable Eric Evelyn will act as Premier.