Premier Brantley’s ePoster series spotlights internet safety tips for Nevisian children

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 10/, 2025)- The third edition in our ePoster series spotlights five top tips for young Nevisians to stay safe online. Our younger generations are increasingly exposed to online harms and these simple measures can help protect them.

We invite all educators, parents and caregivers to download this poster from our website and use it as a guide for discussions about online safety in the classroom and at home. Together, we can help keep Nevis’ kids safe online!