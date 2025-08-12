Premier Brantley’s Monthly Press Conference Scheduled for August 28

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 12, 2025)- The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will host his next monthly press conference on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

The event will take place at the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet Room, located on the second floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

Premier Brantley will speak on issues of national importance and share updates on the Nevis Island Administration’s ongoing priorities and key initiatives. After delivering his opening remarks, he will engage with members of the press during a question-and-answer segment.

The press conference will be broadcast live on several platforms, including Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, the NTv Go App, the Nevis Television Facebook page, the Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, Freedom FM, and WINN FM.

All media representatives and members of the public are encouraged to tune in for timely and relevant updates on key issues affecting the island of Nevis.