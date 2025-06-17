Premier Brantley’s Monthly Press Conference scheduled for June 24

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 17, 2025)- The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will host his next monthly press conference on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

The event will be held at the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Cabinet Room, located on the second floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

During the press conference, Premier Brantley will address matters of national significance and provide updates on the Administration’s current priorities and initiatives. Following his opening statement, members of the press will have the opportunity to ask questions during an interactive session.

The press conference will be broadcast live on several platforms, including Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, the NTv Go App, the Nevis Television Facebook page, the Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, Freedom FM, and WINN FM.

All media representatives and members of the public are encouraged to tune in for timely and relevant updates on key issues affecting the island of Nevis.