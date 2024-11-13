Premier Brantley’s monthly press conference scheduled for November 21

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 13, 2024)- Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley will host his monthly press conference on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Cabinet Room located on the 2nd Floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

During the press conference, Premier Brantley will provide updates on matters including the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) plans, programmes, and policy prescriptions for development, as well as any other matter of public interest. Media practitioners will have the opportunity to pose questions to the Honourable Premier.

The event will be broadcast live on the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel. It will also be available on Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, Freedom FM and WINN FM.