Premier Mark Brantley to Host Monthly Press Conference on May 29

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 19, 2025)- The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will host his monthly press conference on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 10:00 am. The event will take place at the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Cabinet Room, located on the 2nd floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

During the press conference, Premier Brantley will provide updates on matters of national interest. Members of the press will have the opportunity to engage in a question-and-answer session following his opening remarks.

The press conference will be broadcast live on multiple platforms, including Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page, Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, Freedom FM, and WINN FM.

All media representatives and members of the public are encouraged to tune in for the latest updates on key developments affecting Nevis.