Premier Mark Brantley to Participate in First Gathering of ParlAmericas Parliamentary Network on Security

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 24, 2025) – Premier of Nevis and Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, will participate in the First Gathering of the ParlAmericas Parliamentary Network on Security, focusing on Human Security and Regional Stability, taking place November 27–28, 2025 in Panama City, Panama.

Held under the theme “Parliamentary Responses to Challenges in the Americas and the Caribbean,” the event will convene parliamentarians from across the hemisphere to examine strengthened legislative action against evolving security threats and to promote deeper regional cooperation.

The gathering will also mark the official launch of the ParlAmericas Parliamentary Network on Security, designed to enhance interparliamentary collaboration, share good practices on democratic oversight of security matters, and support comprehensive regional responses to shared challenges.

Over the two days, delegates will engage in discussions on the structural drivers of insecurity and violence, the expanding complexities of transnational organized crime, and the social and economic factors influencing citizen safety. Sessions will also explore innovative approaches to improving institutional responses to crime, alongside a keynote address on human security, emphasizing the intersection of peace, development, and democratic resilience.

Additional discussions will address the far-reaching impacts of food insecurity, climate-related threats, and economic vulnerability, underscoring the role of parliamentarians in strengthening resilient food systems, mitigating climate risks, and supporting sustainable livelihoods.

This hemispheric initiative is supported with financial assistance from the Government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada. Premier Brantley’s participation reaffirms St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to regional collaboration in pursuit of security, stability, and human development.