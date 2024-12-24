Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley’s Christmas Message 2024

The Honourable Mark Brantley

Premier of Nevis

Delivers Christmas Message 2024

My fellow Nevisians, friends, and visitors,

It is a true joy to address you today as we come together to celebrate the most cherished season of the year- Christmas. As the Premier of this beautiful island, I am filled with pride and gratitude as we reflect on all that we have achieved and look forward to the promise of the year ahead.

Christmas is more than just a holiday. It is a time for family, for faith, and for giving. It is a time to celebrate the very essence of who we are as Kittitians and Nevisians- strong, resilient, and compassionate people with hearts full of love for one another and for our communities.

As we gather with loved ones, share in festive meals, and exchange gifts, let us not forget that the true gifts of Christmas are found in kindness, in the simple acts of caring and sharing, and in the bonds we forge with each other. Christmas is about giving not receiving.

This year we have come through challenges, but we have faced them together. We are a people who rise, who work together to build a better future, and who remain resilient in the face of life’s adversities. At this special time of Christmas, let us recognize all that we have overcome and to give thanks for the blessings in our lives. We are a nation of hope, and this is reflected in the way we come together-whether it is to support our families, uplift our communities, or celebrate the spirit of love that transcends all else.

To our essential workers, healthcare professionals, teachers, and community leaders, I thank you for your tireless dedication to making St. Kitts and Nevis a better place. To our people, whether near or far, your contributions shape this island and this country and make us a beacon of hope in the Caribbean.

As we celebrate this Christmas, let us embrace the future with renewed optimism and resolve. Let us hold steadfast to the values that make our country special-our sense of family, our commitment to each other, and our love for this land we call home.

This Christmas, I encourage all of us to reflect on what it means to truly give-whether it’s through a kind word, a helping hand, or simply sharing our time and love with others. Let the spirit of Christmas fill our hearts and guide us in the year ahead as we continue to build a Nevis that is prosperous, united, and full of hope for generations to come.

On behalf of my family, the Cabinet and the Government of Nevis, I wish each and everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May the light of this season shine brightly in your homes, and may you be surrounded by love, peace, and abundant happiness.

Thank you, and God bless you all.