Press Release: Nevis Disaster Management Department

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 14, 2025) – The following is the full text of a press release from the Nevis Disaster Management Department.

Support from US SOUTHCOM Enhances Disaster Preparedness in Nevis

The Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) is honored to be the recipient of a U.S. $24,500.00 grant under the United States Southern Military Command (US SOUTHCOM) Minimum Cost Project (MCP). These funds were allocated for the procurement of essential items and services in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

The application to the MCP was submitted in preparation for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season. However, due to ongoing challenges in international supply chains, the procurement process experienced delays.

The strategic deployment of Humanitarian Assistance Program resources has enabled NDMD to direct additional support toward disaster risk reduction, while also reinforcing bilateral cooperation and coordination. These efforts have significantly enhanced the department’s capacity to reduce risks, build resilience, and respond effectively to the growing demands of operational readiness.

NDMD extends its sincere appreciation to the United States Government for its timely and impactful support in addressing critical supply needs. As the frequency and complexity of multi-hazard events continue to rise, the importance of timely resource acquisition and multi-agency coordination remains paramount in safeguarding our communities.