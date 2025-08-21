Principals and Deputies Inspired to Renew Purpose at NIA’s 2025 School Leadership Summit

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 21, 2025)- The Department of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) officially launched its 2025 Back-to-School preparations on Tuesday, August 19, with the opening of the 2025 School Leadership Summit at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

The annual three-day workshop brings together school principals and deputy principals from both public and private institutions across Nevis, along with education officers and Department of Education officials. It serves as the first major activity leading into the new academic year.

This year’s summit is being held under the theme “Own the Journey: Reclaiming Purpose, Restoring Passion, Renewing Practice,” which will also guide the 2025–2026 school year.

The opening ceremony was chaired by Mrs. Tamecia Lestrade, with Deputy Principal Education Officer Mr. Juan Williams delivering the invocation. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Ms. Zahnela Claxton, was also in attendance.

Delivering keynote remarks, Minister of Education, Library Services, Information Technology, Youth and Sports, Honourable Troy Liburd, expressed his gratitude to school leaders for their continued dedication. He encouraged them to approach the new academic year with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment.

“I think the fact that results for CSEC came back just recently, puts everything back into perspective. I’ve heard from several teachers who are very proud of the work that their students did during CSEC and their results. And I think seeing these results puts the work into perspective,” he said.

Minister Liburd reminded principals and deputies of their important role in shaping young lives, stressing that every contribution matters.

“The children would not get to where they are if they did not have that foundation that was laid, and so every single teacher, every deputy, every principal who had a part to play in that, you all have reasons to be proud. And by extension the Department and Ministry, we are very proud of the work that you are doing because make no mistake about it, you are the ones who are doing the work, and we know that and we appreciate that,” he added.

He urged school leaders to embrace the challenges of the new academic year with renewed energy.

“Education is something that is continuous, and every new set of children that come in deserve people who are dedicated, who want to work, and who are up for the task. I know the task can get a little bit daunting but find a way to renew that purpose and own what you’re doing.”

Principal Education Officer, Ms. Londa Brown, also delivered remarks, sharing her vision for the year ahead and outlining expectations for the summit.

“We hope that this week is invigorating and motivating for you and that it helps you to own this journey that we are all about to embark on.”

The summit will set the tone for the upcoming school year, as principals were encouraged to “own the journey,” creating a roadmap that will guide their staff and students.

Teachers and school staff will officially return to duty on August 25, 2025, beginning with the annual Back-to-School Convocation.

The 2025–2026 academic year will commence on September 01, 2025, when students return to the classrooms.

School leaders were wished a purposeful, passionate, and renewed school year as they prepare to welcome students back to the classroom.