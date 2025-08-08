Property Revaluation Underway in Nevis After 17-Year Gap

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 08, 2025)- The Inland Revenue Department’s Property Tax Division has officially commenced a comprehensive property revaluation exercise to appraise all real property on Nevis based on current market values.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Mark Brantley, made the announcement during his most recent press conference.

“We have not done an evaluation for 17 years when it should be done every five years, that is property revaluations,” Premier Brantley stated. “We have had some discussions and we are now well and truly on the way to doing a property revaluation, which we hope we can complete and have implemented in time for the 2026 tax period.”

The Property Tax Division has already completed the necessary preparatory work and is now advancing to the critical fieldwork stage. This involves on-site physical assessments of properties across the island. Fieldwork officially began on July 21 and is expected to conclude by November 2025.

Following the fieldwork, the division will analyze and finalize the collected data in preparation for notifying property owners of the updated valuations by January 2026. This schedule allows adequate time for taxpayers to submit objections and for any necessary reassessments to be made.

Premier Brantley called on the public to support the initiative by cooperating with tax officials during the process.

“I want to ask our public to cooperate with our tax officials. The law says that we ought to do a revaluation exercise every five years…So we are now embarking on that and we anticipate that through that mechanism, we can tighten up in terms of our revenue measures and ensure that the government is raising the necessary revenue to do what is necessary for this island.”

The revaluation process is an essential tool to ensure equity in the property tax system and to support the government’s ability to fund public services and infrastructure.