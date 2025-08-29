Proposed South Coast Development could Transform Nevis and Improve the Lives of its People

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 28, 2025)- Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has described the proposed development along the island’s South Coast as a potential game-changer that could take Nevis to the next level of growth and prosperity.

Speaking at his monthly press conference on August 28, the Premier, who also serves as Minister of Finance, Foreign Investment and Economic Planning in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), underscored the far-reaching benefits of the project for present and future generations.

“We need to imagine a future for this island where we can provide for our people, especially our young people. There are some of us who are here today, people like me who are now in our middle age and we may feel that well things are good, but what about our grandchildren and our great grandchildren? What about the next generations that are to come?” he asked.

The Premier outlined the scope of the proposal, which is envisioned to rival the scale and quality of the Four Seasons Resort Nevis.

“I’m asking the people of Nevis therefore imagine a development that is multiple times the size of Four Seasons but the same quality. A development which is promising shops, restaurants, they’re saying up to three luxury hotels, a minimum of three resort communities anchored by some of the best name high-end resort hotels that the world has to offer, the possibility of a marina development in that area for those who have yachts and want to come in to Nevis. We now have a growing yachting sector, but we do not have a marina to accommodate them on Nevis.”

He further emphasized that the project would have a direct impact on government’s capacity to improve infrastructure and essential services.

“I just want to make the record clear that this is an opportunity for development. This promises to generate the type of activity which will see hundreds of millions of dollars flowing directly to the Nevis Island Administration. What that does is it allows us to better provide roads, water, electricity, it allows us to finish the hospital. It allows me to build better schools. It allows the government- whoever is in government- the opportunity to use resources to develop the country…making better provisions for our people. That is what we’re seeking to do.”

According to the NIA, the investor’s proposal includes the creation of thousands of permanent jobs for Nevisians at home, while also providing opportunities for those abroad to return and find meaningful employment. It is expected to bring billions of dollars in investment to the island and generate hundreds of millions in direct revenue for government, which would strengthen healthcare, education, infrastructure, and social services. The project would also dramatically increase tourism and international recognition, while creating significant opportunities for new businesses and the expansion of existing local enterprises.

The Premier noted that the land designated for the project is barren coastline in urgent need of transformation.

“There’s absolutely nothing there, thousands of acres of land with absolutely nothing on it. There’s no road, there’s no water, there’s no electricity, there is nothing on it. And that barren area of Nevis where the lands are being eroded every day by the sea and huge tracts of Nevis are falling into the ocean, that is the area that these developers say they can transform.

“I am here to say as the Premier of Nevis that if we were to say no to investment in that area, I do not know that we as a government would be able to put in the necessary infrastructure to spur development in that area for another several decades.”

As part of its commitment to transparency, the NIA intends to host a series of town hall meetings to inform and engage the Nevisian public about the proposed South Coast development, the creation of a Special Sustainability Zone, and the recently enacted Special Sustainability Zones Authorization legislation.

The Premier urged the public to engage in meaningful dialogue on the issue. He called for substantive debate rather than the fear-mongering and misinformation being peddled by the Opposition.