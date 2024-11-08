Remembrance Day Service 2024 to be held on Sunday, November 10

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 08, 2024)- The following is a public notice from the Premier’s Ministry:

The general public is advised that Sunday, November 10, 2024, will be observed as a National Day of Remembrance for those members of the armed forces who lost their lives in the wars of 1914-1918 and 1939-1945.

The annual service commemorating Remembrance Day will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. at the War Memorial in Charlestown.

The service will commence with a two-minute period of silence signaled by the firing of a gum at 8:00 a.m.

All persons, whether attending the service or not, are asked to observe this moment by keeping the silence, which includes the halting of vehicular traffic.

All school children who will be attending the service are advised that school buses will commence pick up at 6:45 a.m. from the usual pick-up points and will leave the War Memorial, Charlestown, at 9:00 a.m.

The Nevis Island Administration appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all.