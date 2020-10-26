SKN Moves/F.I.T. National Weight Loss Campaign Annual Bike Relay set for November 15th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 26, 2020) – The F.I.T. National Weight Loss Campaign and the Nevis Chapter of SKN Moves will be hosting their annual bike relay on November 15, 2020 in Charlestown.

At a press conference on October 26, 2020, at the Department of Gender Affairs conference room to launch the event, Ms. Shelagh James, Communications Specialist with the

Health Promotion Unit (HPU) in the Ministry of Health on Nevis, and member of the organizing committee for the relay, provided details about the bike race.

“SKN Moves Nevis chapter in association with the [F.I.T.] National Weight Loss Program, this is their second event for the year, it’s the bike relay. We’re expecting it to be a fantastic event. It falls on November 15, start time is 6 a.m. We think it will be done within two to three hours…

“Registration is now open and we’re encouraging persons to participate. It’s $25 registration fee and the deadline is November 6, 2020 at 4 p.m.,” she said.

Ms. James stated that they will be catering for about 40 participants and each one will receive a medal of participation.

“Anybody who can ride a bike is welcome to come and participate,” she said.

Mr. David Walwyn of F.I.T. Wellness Centre and committee member, explained that the relay has been routed through downtown Charlestown to make it easier for participants of all fitness levels, and allow for better spectator access to cheer on participants.

The relay will begin at the car park on the Samuel Hunkins Drive, go around the base of Craddock Road, onto Main Street, and end back at the car park.

Mr. Walwyn said each member of the four-person team will ride four laps of the designated route, and then hand the bike off to the next team mate.

There will be giveaways and light refreshments, and breakfast will be sponsored for at least 20 entrants.

Sponsor Mr. Winston Crooke of Bike Nevis will be providing the racing bikes and helmets for the relay, free training sessions for female registrants prior to the event, and cycling t-shirts for the first 10 females to register following the press conference.

The police will control traffic for the relay and a bulletin will be issued leading up to the event to notify the general public of the traffic arrangements.

Interested persons must be 18 years or older to participate. Registration will be done at the Health Promotion Unit on Jews Street in Charlestown.