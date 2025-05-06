The Cable Expands to Nevis in Landmark Telecommunications Partnership with the NIA

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 06, 2025)- In a groundbreaking move set to redefine the telecommunications landscape in Nevis, the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has formalized a strategic partnership with St. Kitts-Nevis Cable Communications Ltd. (The Cable) to introduce the island’s third telecommunications service provider.

The agreement, signed on April 23, 2025, marks the first time The Cable will extend its services beyond St. Kitts, ushering in a new era of choice, competition, and digital advancement for the people of Nevis.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, who also serves as Minister of Economic Planning, emphasized the administration’s proactive approach.

“We’re bringing a new telecoms company as promised in the budget debates of December 2024 and we welcome the cable to come to Nevis. we think that offering an alternative to the people of Nevis should augur well for better pricing, better service, better quality, as we try to build our economy.”

“The Cable has been operating on our sister island of St. Kitts for many years but has never operated on Nevis… This opportunity allows the people of Nevis now to benefit from a third service provider and allows us therefore to benefit from what we hope to be a competition in terms of cost and service in the Nevis telecoms market,” he said.

The Cable will operate using the NIA’s locally owned fiber backbone, ensuring that the island maintains sovereign control of its core digital infrastructure. This collaboration not only enhances service quality but also keeps economic benefits within the local economy.

Premier Brantley further underlined the significance of this initiative.

“This partnership allows the Nevis Island Administration to earn well-needed revenue… It also of course shows tremendous confidence in the Nevis economy as we continue to see substantial investment flowing in, not only from overseas, but also from our local companies and individuals as well. By working with The Cable, we are expanding options for Nevisians and securing greater digital independence for our island.”

According to the company, the partnership represents a major milestone.

“We are proud to partner with the Nevis Island Administration in bringing our services to Nevis,” said Patricia Walters, CEO of The Cable. “Leveraging the NIA’s fiber infrastructure allows us to hit the ground running, providing reliable, fast, and affordable connectivity options to Nevisians.”

Russell Halbert, Chairman of the Board, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Our vision has always been one of national inclusion… This partnership allows us to bring modern, future-ready telecom services to Nevis while strengthening national connectivity.”

The Cable, known for delivering high-speed internet and TV services, will soon announce its first Nevisian customer, officially launching operations on the island.

This move not only brings greater digital access and affordability to Nevisians, but also affirms the CCM-led administration’s commitment to innovation, inclusion, and economic empowerment in the digital age.