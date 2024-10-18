The Nevis Island Administration announces vacancy at the Legal Department

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 18, 2024): The following is a public announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources:

The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources on behalf of the Legal Department invites applications to fill the role of Senior Legal Counsel.

OVERVIEW

The Legal Department is searching for a positive and detail-oriented professional with strong leadership and management competencies. The individual must have significant litigation experience at High Court and Court of Appeal levels. The successful candidate will be responsible for providing high level legal and policy advice on matters of relevance to the Nevis Island Administration. The Senior Legal Counsel is accountable for providing comprehensive and advanced in-house legal support as well as representing the Nevis Island Administration in litigation matters.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The Senior Legal Counsel will be expected to:

Oversee the daily operations of the Legal Department and supervise all staff

Collaborate with the Legal Adviser, soliciting advice and support on legal matters

Provide advice and representation on contentious and litigation matters and mitigate legal risks

Identify and monitor emerging legal developments, and regulatory requirements and advise the NIA accordingly

Provide strategic legal advice to senior management across the Administration

Monitor and provide advice on all laws and regulations affecting the NIA

Assist with the drafting and maintenance of corporate policies and procedures

Maintain and/or shape the legal strategy and legislative programme of the Administration

Advise on corporate governance matters

Negotiate and draft contracts and agreements

Provide training and guidance to other Legal Counsel in the department on all issues

Be responsible for managing, preparing and reporting/submitting the department’s overall budget

Act as the Accounting Officer for the department (approving/ managing expenditure)

Reports to the Ministry of Human Resources

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Master’s Degree in Law with a Legal Education Certificate and a minimum of five (5) years legal experience (preferred); or a Bachelor’s Degree in Law with a Legal Education Certificate and a minimum of seven (7) years legal experience (essential)

Positive attitude, detailed oriented, professional, strong leadership and management competencies

Ability to provide sound legal analysis, exercise good judgment and provide actionable recommendations

Significant litigation experience at High Court and Court of Appeal levels

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with meticulous attention to detail

A track record of preparing high quality, influential legal and policy advice

Team Player – ability to work collaboratively with staff in legal and other disciplines across the organization

A commitment to excellent performance; ability to work under pressure and manage time effectively

Experience in developing and implementing significant legal and policy research projects

Good interpersonal skills – proactively solves problems and makes decisions

SALARY: The proposed salary scale is N35-N43.

LOCATION

Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed

Employment Application Form (forms can be requested via email) by November 1st, 2024, to: