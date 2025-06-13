The Nevis Island Administration & Medical University of the Americas Scholarship Offer 2025-26

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 13, 2025)-The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in collaboration with the Medical University of the Americas (MUA) encourages individuals who are interested in Health Sciences to apply for the NIA & MUA scholarship opportunity.

Two (2) scholarships will be awarded for successful candidates to pursue undergraduate studies at an accredited higher-education institution, beginning August 2025-February 2026.

The scholarships support awardees for up to four (4) years of studies whilst attending the Medical University of the Americas (MUA); the University of the West Indies; the University of Technology; or any four (4) year United States based institution. Individuals who are already attending University will NOT be considered for this Scholarship.

Persons eligible to apply must be :

Must be at least eighteen (18) years of age

Must be a citizen of St. Kitts/Nevis

Must have at least five (5) CXC CSEC passes including Mathematics, English and one (1) Science

Must be active in community service

Must be in possession of a university acceptance letter

The priority areas for 2025 includes but not limited to :

Environmental Health (Health Inspector)

Pharmacy

Dental Hygiene

Medical Technology

Physical Therapy

Occupational/Speech Therapy

Health Educator

Health Services Administration

Counselling

Biomedical Engineering

Health Information Management

Occupational Health & Safety

Radiography

Supply Chain Management

Social Work

Gender/Gender and Development Studies

For applications to be considered, candidates must present the following documents by June 27, 2025 :

Completed Application Form;

Birth or naturalization certificate;

Police Record;

Passport Sized Picture;

Certified copies of CXC/CSEC/CAPE passes;

Copy of acceptance letter from tertiary institution;

Official costing of programme including tuition, room and board etc.;

Letter of reference from high school teacher;

Letter of reference from a community service organization stating your active involvement; and

Eight hundred-one thousand (800-1000) word essay stating your future goals and why you are deserving of this scholarship.

Applications MUST be typewritten and submitted in hard copy to the address below:

Chairperson, MUA/NIA Scholarship Committee, ℅ The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health et al Administration Building, Charlestown, Nevis

Questions about eligibility and other matters regarding the application process can be forwarded to min.health@niagovkn.com or to Ms. Shelisa Martin- Clarke at 469–5521-Ext 6490.