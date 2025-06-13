The Nevis Island Administration & Medical University of the Americas Scholarship Offer 2025-26
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 13, 2025)-The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in collaboration with the Medical University of the Americas (MUA) encourages individuals who are interested in Health Sciences to apply for the NIA & MUA scholarship opportunity.
Two (2) scholarships will be awarded for successful candidates to pursue undergraduate studies at an accredited higher-education institution, beginning August 2025-February 2026.
The scholarships support awardees for up to four (4) years of studies whilst attending the Medical University of the Americas (MUA); the University of the West Indies; the University of Technology; or any four (4) year United States based institution. Individuals who are already attending University will NOT be considered for this Scholarship.
Persons eligible to apply must be:
- Must be at least eighteen (18) years of age
- Must be a citizen of St. Kitts/Nevis
- Must have at least five (5) CXC CSEC passes including Mathematics, English and one (1) Science
- Must be active in community service
- Must be in possession of a university acceptance letter
The priority areas for 2025 includes but not limited to:
- Environmental Health (Health Inspector)
- Pharmacy
- Dental Hygiene
- Medical Technology
- Physical Therapy
- Occupational/Speech Therapy
- Health Educator
- Health Services Administration
- Counselling
- Biomedical Engineering
- Health Information Management
- Occupational Health & Safety
- Radiography
- Supply Chain Management
- Social Work
- Gender/Gender and Development Studies
For applications to be considered, candidates must present the following documents by June 27, 2025:
- Completed Application Form;
- Birth or naturalization certificate;
- Police Record;
- Passport Sized Picture;
- Certified copies of CXC/CSEC/CAPE passes;
- Copy of acceptance letter from tertiary institution;
- Official costing of programme including tuition, room and board etc.;
- Letter of reference from high school teacher;
- Letter of reference from a community service organization stating your active involvement; and
- Eight hundred-one thousand (800-1000) word essay stating your future goals and why you are deserving of this scholarship.
Applications MUST be typewritten and submitted in hard copy to the address below:
Chairperson, MUA/NIA Scholarship Committee, ℅ The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health et al Administration Building, Charlestown, Nevis
Questions about eligibility and other matters regarding the application process can be forwarded to min.health@niagovkn.com or to Ms. Shelisa Martin- Clarke at 469–5521-Ext 6490.