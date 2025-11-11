Three Schools in Gingerland Benefit from Annual Donations by Area Representative Hon. Eric Evelyn

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 11, 2025) – Deputy Premier of Nevis and Parliamentary Representative for St. George’s Parish, the Honourable Eric Evelyn, has once again demonstrated his commitment to community empowerment and educstion with his annual monetary donations to the three public schools in his constituency- the Gingerland Preschool, the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School, and the Gingerland Secondary School.

During brief visits to each institution, Minister Evelyn shared words of encouragement and reaffirmed his dedication to supporting the educational advancement of the young people in his community. He said it was an “honour, joy and privilege to give towards the education of our future leaders.”

“I made a commitment a couple of years ago that at the start of every school year, I would come to the three schools in my constituency to make a monetary donation to the upkeep and furtherance of the education of those institutions,” he explained. “I know that these schools always do well in whatever they are doing, whatever their endeavors are, whatever competitions they take part in, and so I am always proud of the accomplishments of these schools.”

Encouraging students and staff to continue striving for excellence, Minister Evelyn added, “I want to encourage all of you to continue to aim for the stars. I want to commend the principals and supervisor, and of course the teachers, and you, the students, for doing a good job over the years. I want to encourage you during this school year, and of course for the rest of the time, to continue to put out your absolute best for yourselves, for your family, for the school, for the community of Gingerland, and all of Nevis.”

The donations were received by Supervisor of the Gingerland Preschool, Pamela Lawrence; Principal of the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School, Akilah Brand; and Principal of the Gingerland Secondary School, Kano David- each of whom expressed sincere appreciation for Minister Evelyn’s continued generosity and support.

Principal David said, “We say thank you ever so much for this timely donation, and we always want to show gratitude.”

Supervisor Lawrence expressed similar sentiments, stating, “On behalf of the students, staff, and parents of the Gingerland Preschool, I would like to place on record my profound gratitude to Mr. Evelyn for so ably keeping his promise once again to bring his normal donation. We want to say thank you so much, and this donation will go a long way in enabling us to buy some much-needed equipment or supplies for the school.”

Principal Brand extended heartfelt thanks, noting, “Over the years, Honourable Evelyn has demonstrated unwavering support through his contributions toward improving our school’s facilities, enhancing educational resources, and promoting the overall well-being of our students. His dedication to education and community empowerment continues to inspire both staff and students alike. We are deeply grateful for his ongoing partnership and steadfast investment in the future of our children.”

Minister Evelyn extended best wishes to all students, teachers, and administrators for a successful and productive school year.