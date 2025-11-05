Two Bills scheduled for Second, Third Readings in the Nevis Island Assembly on November 06

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 05, 2025)- Two Bills are scheduled for second and third readings when the Nevis Island Assembly convenes on Thursday, November 06, 2025.

According to the Order Paper circulated by Clerk of the Assembly Myra Williams, the Honourable Minister of Finance, Premier Mark Brantley, will move the second and third readings of the Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Both Bills were introduced and had a first reading on September 25, 2025.

The Sitting will be held at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers, Hunkins Drive, commencing at 10:00 a.m.