Vacancy at the Ministry of Finance for Director- Nevis Finance

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 17, 2025) – The Ministry of Finance (MOF) in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is pleased to invite eligible candidates to apply for the role of DIRECTOR – NEVIS FINANCE.

OVERVIEW

The island of Nevis has an innovative and pragmatic Financial Services Sector renowned for providing high quality services to international clients in the areas of Trust, Corporate Services, Insurance and Banking. The NIA is desirous of enhancing the visibility of the sector by establishing Nevis Finance, an agency within the Ministry of Finance responsible for the comprehensive marketing of the island as an international financial services hub. The Ministry is therefore seeking an experienced individual to lead the agency through effective stakeholder engagement and the development and execution of a proactive marketing plan.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The successful candidate will report to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and will be responsible for the following:

To be the NIA’s chief representative at international events, roadshows, forums, and participate in panel discussions to position Nevis as a premier small financial service jurisdiction.

Collaborate with the Financial Services Regulatory Commission Nevis Branch to ensure the timely dissemination of information relating to changes in the requirements from inattentional regulatory agencies such as OECD and Global Forum.

Conduct research to identify and facilitate the introduction of new product offerings to diversify the sector by assessing emerging trends and positions within the global financial services sector.

Analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the Nevis Financial Services Sector and establish strategies to enhance and leverage its unique value propositions.

Develop and implement a cohesive branding strategy to enhance the visibility and reputation of Nevis Financial Services Sector.

Build relationships with banks, insurance firms, asset managers, fintech companies, and other financial institutions to establish operations on the island.

Lead on the development of high-quality marketing materials, including brochures, websites, presentations, and white papers tailored to potential investors in the sector.

Utilize digital technologies, including social media, to deliver targeted campaigns and build an online presence.

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

Must have in-depth experience working at a supervisory level, especially in the Financial Services or Marketing sector.

Bachelor’s degree in finance, marketing, business administration, or a related field.

Strong Marketing/Communication skills.

Proven track record of managing marketing campaigns, digital strategies, and product launches within the financial services sector.

Experience in working with the regulatory frameworks in the finance services sector.

Strong knowledge of financial products and services.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

SALARY: To be negotiated.

LOCATION

Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (forms can be requested via email) by June 30th, 2025, to: