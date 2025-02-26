275 Young Nevisians Benefit from NIA’s Financial Assistance Programme and Investment in Tertiary Education

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 26, 2025)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues to prioritize the education and advancement of its young people, with 275 individuals having benefited from the NIA’s financial assistance programme over the past 12 years.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance and Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration, reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to investing in the youth to secure a brighter future for Nevis.

“This is a government that believes in investing in our young people, and we have invested and continue to invest,” he stated. “We’re not as a government just saying it, we’re doing it. It is unprecedented the way that this government that I’m privileged to lead has invested in young people, in their education, in their training, in helping them to set up small businesses by providing seed financing and in ensuring that when they’re trained and qualified that they’re given the opportunity to lead on this island.”

As part of this ongoing investment, the NIA is pleased to announce the opening of several scholarship opportunities for the 2025 academic year, providing young Nevisians with greater access to tertiary education. Available scholarships include:

Taiwan ICDF Scholarships

Edinburgh Napier University and NIA Scholarship (joint effort)

Monroe College and NIA Scholarship (joint effort)

Republic of Türkiye Scholarships

University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Windsor University of Medicine Scholarships

Universitas Lancang Kuning, Indonesia

University of the Virgin Islands, USVI

The NIA Financial Assistance is available separate from the above scholarships.

Premier Brantley emphasized the importance of young people taking advantage of these opportunities. “It is for our young people now to take the initiative. Parents encourage your youngsters… if they have the opportunity to go directly off to university, you realize that they may be back here at the age of 21 or 22, fully degreed and prepared to take up their role to help build Nevis.”

Recognizing the shift in educational modalities, the NIA has adapted its policies to extend financial assistance to students pursuing online studies.

“We have taken a policy decision that those who are studying online could also benefit from that assistance,” Premier Brantley explained. “In the past, there was a policy that only if you were traveling overseas to study, you could get that benefit, but with so many people now studying online, and the online study is beneficial to us because we continue to get that person’s expertise at work even while they’re studying, we decided that it was only fair that we extended the assistance to those studying online.”

In 2024 alone, more than 20 new individuals received scholarships and NIA financial assistance, with continued support provided to those who started in prior years.

“Just so you understand, when the NIA gives financial assistance, it’s for the duration of the study. It may not be a full scholarship, but it is for the duration. So, even though I said 20 persons last year, remember, those 20 will be supported over the course of their three or four-year training, so that’s important to know.”

Premier Brantley reassured young Nevisians that their government is not only investing in their education but also in their future careers.

“We are not just encouraging people to go off and get educated. We’re not just encouraging people to go off and get trained. We are saying to you that when you come back, there is room for you, there’s a place for you, and as the economy grows, and as the needs of modern government grow, there will be opportunities afforded you.”

For more information on available scholarships and financial assistance, individuals are encouraged to reach out to the relevant officials at the Ministry of Human Resources:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill: (869) 469-5521 Ext. 5161

Ms. Corissa Griffin: (869) 469-5521 Ext. 5164

Mrs. Shelley Jones Liburd: (869) 469-5521 Ext. 5166

The Nevis Island Administration remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that young Nevisians have access to the resources and opportunities they need to succeed. The government urges all eligible students to seize these opportunities and take advantage of the scholarships and financial assistance available to them.