Amenities for Tourists (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Passes in the Nevis Island Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 06, 2025)- Following robust debate among Members on both the Government and Opposition benches, the Amenities for Tourists (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed in the Nevis Island Assembly on March 06, 2025.

The Bill was introduced by Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance and Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The amendment to the Amenities for Tourists Ordinance effects an increase in the Tourism Development Levy (TDL) from two percent to three percent.

According to Premier Brantley, the tax is consumer-based and is applied to the proceeds from hotel and guesthouse accommodations, as well as the sale of food and beverages at hotels and restaurants registered under the TDL.

“The reason why this [increase] is important is that this two percent is ordinarily what is used to fund the Nevis Tourism Authority and its marketing efforts, and therefore it is the money that is used to ensure that the island of Nevis is marketed globally in terms of our tourism product,” he stated.

Premier Brantley had previously announced the pending increase during his Budget presentation in December 2024. He emphasized that the government held consultations with stakeholders responsible for collecting the tax from consumers. It was collectively decided that the increase would take effect in June 2025, after the traditional tourist season had ended, to avoid negatively impacting pre-booked business transactions based on the previous two percent levy.