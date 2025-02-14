Application process open for Romanian Scholarship 2025-2026

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 14, 2025)- The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration wishes to inform of the Romanian Scholarship Offers 2025-2026.

The scholarship opportunity funded by the Romanian government targets candidates interested in pursuing studies at the Undergraduate, Graduate, and Post Graduate levels. However, scholarships are NOT offered in the fields of Medicine, Dental Medicine, and Pharmacy.

Additionally, each candidate is expected to undergo one (1) year of language training, with the exception of those pursuing a PhD.

Applicants are encouraged to complete an application online via https://scholarships.studyinromania.gov.ro and forward a copy of the completed application to the Ministry of Human Resources on or before 12th March 2025.

For detailed information on pre-requisites and application procedures, please visit the below link or contact the following persons:

https://scholarships.studyinromania.gov.ro/scholarship-about#prog

Mrs. Shelly Liburd

Ms Corissa Griffin

Mrs Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

Ministry of Human Resources, Nevis Island Administration

Social Security Building, Nevis

Tel No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5166, 5164 or 5163

Emails: shelly.jones-liburd@niagovkn.com /corissa.griffin@niagovkn.com / shanola.murrey-gill@niagovkn.com/