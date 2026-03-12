Debaters to Enjoy Full Slate of Cultural and Social Activities as LIDC 54 Gets Underway in Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (March 12, 2026)- As six teams prepare to compete in the 54th Leeward Islands Debating Competition (LIDC 54), being held on Nevis from March 12–15, the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) through the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Nevis Literary and Debating Society, is ensuring that participants enjoy a memorable experience with a variety of fun activities during their stay on the island.

Nevis is hosting five visiting teams- Anguilla, Montserrat, Sint Maarten, St. Kitts, and reigning champion Antigua- alongside the host team.

Upon arrival on Wednesday, the Honourable Eric Evelyn hosted the debaters at a welcome cocktail reception at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

During Thursday’s press conference, Mrs. Kerilyn David, Deputy Principal responsible for the Nevis Sixth Form College, officially welcomed the teams, outlined the competition schedule, and revealed a full slate of social, cultural, and entertainment activities planned for the participants.

“Today the other team members will be shopping around Charlestown…Immediately after the debate tonight we have a social event for the students which is a karaoke night. On Friday we have an island tour where they will stop at various historical sites. After the debate that night there will be another event for participants and Sixth Formers which is a glow party, and on Saturday there will be a beach-nic.

“Following the debate that evening we will have a cultural night where the teams get to display the culture from their islands. On Saturday morning for Seventh Day Adventists and on Sunday morning for the others we will have a church service and then they will all have lunch together.”

The first debate on Thursday evening will feature Montserrat against St. Kitts. On Friday evening, Anguilla and Sint Maarten will face off in Debate Two.

Saturday night will feature two debates: the winner of Debate One will compete against Antigua, while the winner of Debate Two will face host team Nevis.

The finals will take place on Sunday at 5:00 p.m., when the winners of Debates Three and Four will compete for the 2026 LIDC championship.

Following the prize-giving ceremony, participants will be treated to a Masquerade Ball at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis.

Nevis has won the Leeward Islands Debating Competition a total of 11 times over the event’s history, with its most recent victory coming in 2024.

Team Nevis 2026 consists of Kiara Barry, Rajaun Fyfield, Keyana Warner, Shirmia Thompson, Kijari Huggins, and Tahleya Phillip, all students of the Nevis Sixth Form College.

The 54th Leeward Islands Debating Competition will be held at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) and is open to the general public free of cost.