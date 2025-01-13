Edinburgh Napier University & NIA Scholarship Offer 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 13, 2025) – The following is a scholarship announcement from the Nevis Island Administration Ministry of Human Resources:

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Ministry of Human Resources and Edinburgh Napier University invites Nevisians to apply for higher education scholarships. Successful applicants can undergo affordable studies online. Edinburgh Napier University is AACSB accredited which places it in the Top 5% of Business Schools Worldwide.

The university offers undergraduate Top-Up programmes for CFBC and Nevis Six Form graduates with associate degrees. Individuals can apply to complete studies in BA Business Management (with various specialisms), BA Business Enterprise, BSc Computing, BSc Nursing Studies and more; or undergraduates can apply for MBA courses (12 specialisms) such as MSc Business Management, MSc Human Resources, MSc Data Science and more.

Top Up bachelor’s degrees are completed in one (1) year whilst master’s degrees are completed within an 18-month period. Both Public and Private sector employees with significant (5-10 years) work experience are also eligible to apply for these courses.

Applicants must apply to www.seidegrees. com and upon submission, a copy of their application must be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources, along with a completed NIA Financial Assistance Application Form (can be requested from Human Resources). The following outlines the additional documents that must be submitted with the Financial Assistance Application:

A cover letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources. The letter should state: The course of study; Why do you wish to undergo the specified field of education and how will such training influence your professional development; How will your professional development contribute to the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis; and The commencement date and expected duration of studies. A University Acceptance Letter. Birth Certificate or Certificate of Citizenship – must be a Nevisian (by birth or citizenship).

Financial assistance applications along with a copy of the university application must be delivered to Human Resources by March 21st, 2025. For further information please contact the following individuals:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill, Mrs. Shelly Liburd, or Ms. Corissa Griffin

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Social Security Building

Tel No: 469-5521 Ext. 5166/4/3