GCF Executive Director and Team Visit Nevis to See Geothermal Project Firsthand, Emphasize Support

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 21, 2025) – The Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Energy in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), welcomed a high-level delegation led by Green Climate Fund (GCF) Executive Director Mafalda Duarte on Tuesday, March 18.

The visit underscored the importance of Nevis’ geothermal energy ambitions and the commitment of international partners to supporting the island’s transition to renewable energy.

Premier Brantley welcomed Duarte and expressed appreciation for her visit, highlighting its significance. “We have been on this journey for quite some time in terms of geothermal and renewable energy.

“It says a lot to the public when someone at your level has decided that this is an important enough initiative for you to come here in person, and I don’t think the significance of this should be understated. We are very grateful for that.”

Premier Brantley further emphasized the transformative impact of the geothermal project, stating, “I think that if we can succeed, and I believe that we can, on this journey that we have set our feet on, it will be transformative for our country.”

The delegation included the Honourable Konris Maynard, Minister of Energy in the Federal Government, along with representatives from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Also attending the meeting at the NIA Cabinet Room were Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Ministry Wakely Daniel, and Albert Gordon, General Manager of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC).

Duarte’s visit to Nevis was part of the Green Climate Fund Caribbean Regional Dialogue, held in the Federation from March 17 to 20, 2025. She explained that her visit aimed to assess the geothermal project firsthand and reaffirm GCF’s commitment to small island developing states, which are highly vulnerable to climate change.

“It’s my pleasure and our pleasure to be here. It’s the first time that I’m in St. Kitts and Nevis, and there are very strong reasons to be here. One of the reasons for our visit is this project that is located in Nevis, which really has the potential to be truly transforming for St. Kitts and Nevis and for the region.

“It is extraordinary to know that the potential here is one gigawatt of geothermal power where the need stands at 30 to 50 megawatts. So the potential for a country like St. Kitts and Nevis not only to service their own needs, which is expected to increase as you further develop, but to export to the region and potentially tap into these opportunities of green energy markets.”

Duarte emphasized the commitment of GCF and its partners to ensuring the project’s success. She stated that the potential was extraordinary for transforming the country and others in the region. She expressed that it was an honour for them to be part of the program alongside the Inter-American Development Bank and the Caribbean Development Bank.

She assured that they would do everything in their power to achieve the desired results as quickly as possible and eventually amplify them. She added that it was not only a matter of energy security but also about the potential benefits of becoming an exporter, which could contribute to the development of the country, the region, and beyond.

The Honourable Maynard echoed the sentiments of support and the importance of the initiative.

“The Federal Government is focusing squarely on this development because we see this as being of significant national importance. Your visit to Nevis, to St. Kitts, cannot be understated. We value it, we see it as an indication that our vision, our potential is being heard in the right places, and we hope that it will redound to significant benefit.”

Following the meeting, the delegation visited the Long Point Pier, where drilling equipment for the geothermal project will be offloaded, before proceeding to the Hamilton site, the location of Nevis’ groundbreaking geothermal initiative.

Several key personnel from NEVLEC also participated in the site visit, including Naftarie Errar, Project Coordinator for the Project Management Unit, and Ian Ward, Chief Engineer.

Studies have confirmed that Nevis possesses one of the most promising geothermal resources in the world, with the capacity to generate at least one gigawatt of power- equivalent to one billion watts or 1,000 megawatts. This potential positions Nevis as a leader in renewable energy within the region.

To date, Nevis has secured US $37 million in funding for the drilling phase from the Caribbean Development Bank and the Saudi Fund for Development. This investment marks a critical step toward harnessing the island’s geothermal potential and advancing its vision for sustainable energy security and economic growth.