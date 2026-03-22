Hon. Spencer Brand Delivers World Water Day 2026 Address

Honourable Spencer Brand

Minister responsible for Water Services in the Nevis Island Administration

World Water Day Address

March 22, 2026

Fellow citizens, residents, and visitors,

Today, on World Water Day, I address you to reflect on a resource that sustains every facet of life, fuels our economy, protects our health, and shapes the future of our children.

With this year’s theme- Water and Gender– we reaffirm a simple yet powerful truth: water is a gendered issue. It touches every phase of life, from domestic responsibilities and caregiving to livelihoods, education, and leadership.

Because water interacts with gender in complex ways, our response must be deliberate, inclusive, and transformative.

Our island of Nevis is blessed with natural beauty- springs, intermittent rainfall, and freshwater aquifers that serve our communities. These are resources we have worked to manage responsibly and equitably. In decades past, women and girls too often bore the burden of water insecurity. That reality was not only unjust- it hindered development, innovation, and resilience.

Today, I speak clearly about the philosophy guiding our actions as an island, a community, and a family:

We have strengthened water governance through gender-responsive leadership, ensuring equal participation of women and men in planning, management, and oversight. This commitment is evident in our leadership, where both the current and former managers of the Nevis Water Department are women.

We have supported capacity-building programs that empower women with the knowledge to manage water resources, interpret data, and lead climate adaptation efforts.

We continue to promote transparent decision-making, ensuring that women’s voices are not only heard but acted upon in zoning, licensing, and infrastructure projects. Their contributions remain vital within our development advisory processes.

We reaffirm our commitment to universal access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation for every household, school, health center, and public space.

We have prioritized water and sanitation in schools, ensuring that girls have reliable facilities that support hygiene, privacy, and dignity—improving attendance and educational outcomes.

We are strengthening the resilience of our water systems to climate shocks- droughts and heavy rainfall- so that disruptions do not disproportionately affect women and girls.

At present, we are constructing three pumping stations in the St. James’ area to ensure a more stable and reliable water supply, complementing existing and newly developed wells.

We are also erecting a 400,000-gallon water tank at the Stony Hill site in Gingerland, alongside the successful completion of a new well in the Hamilton area- all part of our continued effort to secure a dependable water supply for our people.

Our work is anchored in four practical pillars:

Data, transparency, and accountability Education, awareness, and cultural change Infrastructure and service delivery Climate resilience and disaster risk reduction

These principles guide every decision we make.

As we move forward, let us remember the powerful message of this day: Where Water Flows, Equality Grows.

When every drop of water is managed with fairness and every decision includes diverse voices we unlock a culture of equality that extends far beyond our taps. Our families, schools, businesses, and institutions all benefit when women are recognized as equal partners in water stewardship.

In closing, I call on every citizen of Nevis to join in this effort. Support water projects in your communities. Mentor and encourage young women entering STEM fields and public service. Hold us accountable to the commitments we make.

Together, let us ensure that clean water, safe sanitation, and meaningful participation in water governance become the foundation of a more just, prosperous, and resilient Nevis—for this generation and those to come.

Thank you. May our waters remain pure, our villages safe, and our people prosperous.

Happy World Water Day 2026!