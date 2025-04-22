NDMD invites persons to attend Shelter Management Training for 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 22, 2025) – The following is a public notice from the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD):

The Nevis Disaster Management Department will be hosting a Shelter Management Training on Thursday, April 24, and Friday, April 25, 202,5 at the NDMC Conference Room at the facility at Long Point.

The session is for certification of potential Shelter Managers and volunteers who wish to become Shelter Managers in the Nevis Disaster management districts. For certification in this prestigious training, sessions start at 9 a.m. and run to 3 p.m. daily.

We look forward to your participation in this endeavour to make Nevis safer.