Nevis Airport Expansion Project draws International Attention, Poised to Transform the Island’s Tourism Industry

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 23, 2025)– Global attention is turning to Nevis as major international news outlets highlight the island’s upcoming airport expansion project, which promises to dramatically increase tourism.

Recent features in the UK’s Daily Mail and The Mirror spotlight the Caribbean gem’s plans to improve accessibility and welcome a new wave of visitors, many drawn by the island’s strong ties to the British Royal Family.

The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), welcomed the international coverage, emphasizing how critical the project is for the island’s future.

“We are proud of our rich history and the fact we were the destination of choice for Princess Diana,” said Premier Brantley. “We look forward to welcoming more visitors and fans of the British Royal Family from the UK and further afield to experience everything our island has to offer.”

Nevis, known for its stunning beaches, lush landscapes, and warm hospitality, famously provided Princess Diana and her sons, Princes William and Harry, a private sanctuary in the early 1990s. The Montpelier Plantation Estate, where they stayed, along with other Royal-linked landmarks, are expected to see increased interest as greater numbers of tourists gain direct access to the island.

The expansion of the Vance W. Amory International Airport will allow for direct flights from major cities, significantly boosting Nevis’ appeal to visitors from North America, Europe, and beyond. Currently, travelers from international destinations to Nevis must connect via St. Kitts, through neighbouring islands such as Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, or Antigua.

The comprehensive upgrades include an extended runway to accommodate larger aircraft, a modernized passenger terminal, a new fire hall, expanded parking apron, new road network, and the refurbishment of the control tower. All developments are being designed to meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, along with recommendations from Airport Council International (ACI) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Premier Brantley noted, “Enhancing our airport infrastructure is central to our goal to become a regional Caribbean leader. Our beautiful island continues to strive forward, and this project is key to strengthening our economy, attracting major foreign investment, and making Nevis more resilient to external shocks.”

Construction is anticipated to begin later in 2025, with completion expected within two years. The expanded airport is expected to bring more private jets, regional traffic, and commercial flights, opening up Nevis to a broader global audience.

With its rich heritage, including being the birthplace of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, and its historical ties to the British Royal Family, Nevis offers visitors an authentic and unforgettable Caribbean experience. The imminent airport expansion will make it easier than ever for a new generation of global travelers to experience the island’s unique magic.