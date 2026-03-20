Nevis Emerging as Cinematic Showcase with New International Film Production

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (March 19, 2026)- The island of Nevis continues to gain traction as a sought-after location for international film and television, with its latest production bringing renewed global attention to its landscapes and cultural character.

A new romantic drama by Lifetime, featuring award-winning actor Taye Diggs, was filmed entirely on the island, adding to a growing list of screen projects choosing Nevis for its distinct visual appeal and logistical advantages. The film, developed in collaboration with acclaimed author Terry McMillan, known for her bestselling novel Waiting to Exhale, is slated for release later this year and is expected to reach a wide North American audience, further amplifying Nevis’ presence on screen.

Set against the island’s natural backdrop, “Terry McMillan Presents: Paradise with You” follows a high-profile professional athlete seeking personal reset in a serene Caribbean setting. His journey intersects with that of a woman rebuilding her life, a part played by Heather Hemmens, leading to an evolving relationship shaped by unexpected circumstances. The cast also includes Cynthia Bailey, of Real Housewives of Atlanta fame, alongside a supporting ensemble.

The production highlights Nevis’ varied scenery- from coastal stretches and heritage properties to its lush interior terrain- demonstrating the island’s versatility for storytelling across genres. Local agencies, including the Nevis Film Commission and tourism stakeholders, have played a central role in facilitating the shoot, reinforcing the island’s reputation for efficient production support.

This latest project builds on momentum established by earlier films such as A Week in Paradise and Christmas in the Caribbean, both of which utilized Nevis as a primary setting. In addition to romance-focused narratives, the island has also served as a compelling environment for suspense-driven and action-oriented productions, underscoring its adaptability across cinematic styles.

Importantly, this production follows early groundwork laid in December 2025, when producer Autumn Federici of The Ninth House Films conducted a location scout on Nevis for an upcoming independent feature planned for 2026- also starring Diggs.

With increasing visibility through film and television, Nevis is strengthening its profile as a destination that merges natural beauty with production-ready infrastructure. Industry interest continues to grow as filmmakers seek authentic Caribbean locations that offer both aesthetic richness and streamlined coordination.

As audiences anticipate the upcoming release, Nevis stands poised to expand its footprint in the global entertainment landscape while simultaneously enhancing its appeal to travelers drawn by its on-screen presence.