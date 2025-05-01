Nevis Island Administration Passes Legislation to Launch Online Gaming Industry, Diversify Economy, and Boost Revenue

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 30, 2025)– The Nevis Island Assembly has officially passed the Nevis Online Gaming Bill, 2025, marking a major step by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) toward economic diversification, innovation, and revenue expansion through the establishment of a regulated online gaming industry.

The Bill, introduced on March 6, 2025, by Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, received its second and third readings and was successfully passed during the Assembly sitting on April 29, 2025.

Premier Brantley emphasized the importance of economic diversification, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the vulnerability of relying so heavily on tourism.

“In Nevis, we have been dependent on tourism as the mainstay for a very long time. It is now time for us to step out into the world to create new mechanisms, new platforms and new areas of growth to try at diversifying our local economy and ensure greater resilience and sustainability for our people,” he said.

He explained that the new legislation is not an attempt to invent an entirely new economic model but rather to strategically position Nevis within an already booming global sector.

“I want the people of Nevis to be clear that we are not here seeking to reinvent the wheel,” stated Premier Brantley during the debate. “We are seeking to position this island in an already existing global marketplace to give it an opportunity to participate in what I have shown is a multi-billion dollar industry that is happening all around us, and to do so in a way that is thoughtful and that protects our people, protects the vulnerable, and does not expose our jurisdiction to any of the downside risks.”

The Nevis Online Gaming Bill, 2025 establishes a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework for online gaming operations in Nevis. All entities seeking to operate must be properly formed or incorporated under Nevisian legislation and meet high standards of transparency, integrity, and financial probity. A dedicated Online Gaming Authority will be created to oversee registration, licensing, compliance, and enforcement. This Authority will be staffed by qualified professionals and supported by a local management company incorporated under the Companies Ordinance.

Applicants will be required to submit extensive documentation, including corporate and financial information, compliance policies, and proof of technical and security readiness. Licenses will only be issued following a rigorous evaluation process. The legislation outlines two primary license types but allows for the future creation of additional categories as the industry evolves.

Government revenue will be derived from non-refundable application fees, initial and annual license fees based on the license type, and penalties for non-compliance. These financial instruments are expected to generate significant public revenue while supporting the cost of operating the Gaming Authority.

Consumer protection is a core feature of the legislation. Licensed operators will be required to implement responsible gaming policies, offer accessible dispute resolution mechanisms, and ensure their advertising is not misleading or targeted at vulnerable populations, including minors. The legislation also places a duty on users to engage in responsible gaming, supported by self-regulation tools mandated under the law.

Enforcement and compliance will be managed by the Authority and a designated Regulator, who will investigate complaints and issue directives to ensure adherence to the Ordinance and its regulations.

Premier Brantley concluded, “The Nevis Online Gaming Bill provides a balanced approach to encouraging innovation and growth in the online gaming sector while ensuring consumer protection, public interest and robust government revenue generation. Through effective licensing, regulation and fees, the Bill will position Nevis as a leading, safe and well-regulated online gaming market.”

The passage of this legislation signals the NIA’s commitment to strengthening economic resilience by leveraging opportunities in the global digital economy, fostering innovation, and positioning Nevis as a reputable and secure jurisdiction for online gaming.