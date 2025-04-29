Nevis Island Assembly Passes Online Gaming Bill

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 29, 2025)- The Nevis Island Assembly has officially passed the Nevis Online Gaming Bill, 2025, a landmark piece of legislation designed to regulate the online gaming industry in Nevis and position the island as a competitive, well-regulated jurisdiction for digital gaming services.

The Bill was introduced and moved through the House by Premier the Honourable Mark A. G. Brantley, who also serves as Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

Premier Brantley led the debate in the Assembly, emphasizing the Bill’s importance as a tool for economic diversification, job creation, and the generation of new revenue streams for Nevis.

“The passage of this Bill represents a forward-thinking and transformative moment for Nevis,” Premier Brantley stated. “It is crafted to ensure regulatory integrity, promote responsible gaming, and build a globally trusted framework for the development of online gaming from our shores.”

The Bill provides for the establishment of the Nevis Online Gaming Authority, which will be responsible for overseeing licensing, monitoring, and compliance. It outlines strict requirements for licensees, including robust anti-money laundering provisions, data protection, and consumer safeguards.

Through this Bill, the NIA aims to create a secure and well-governed environment for online gaming businesses, while ensuring that the benefits of the sector are felt across the Nevisian economy.