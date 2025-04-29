Nevis Island Assembly Passes Significant Resolution Establishing Protected Areas

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 29, 2025)- The Nevis Island Assembly today passed a significant resolution formally establishing two new protected areas on the island- Nevis Peak National Park and the Camps River Watershed- further solidifying the island’s commitment to sustainable environmental management and biodiversity protection.

The resolution, brought before the Assembly by the Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister of Physical Planning and Environment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), was unanimously adopted during the Assembly’s sitting on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

In alignment with Nevis’ obligations under the St. George’s Declaration of Environmental Sustainability in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the resolution declares:

The forest at Nevis Peak above the 1000-foot contour is now officially constituted as Nevis Peak National Park, designated as a Category II Protected Area under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Guidelines.

The Camps River Watershed is also declared a Protected Area for the purposes of environmental conservation.

The Department of Physical Planning and Environment has been assigned full responsibility for the management, administration, and enforcement of this resolution. Additionally, the Department may give special consideration to development applications within the elevation band between 1000 and 1300 feet above sea level.

Minister Brand stated, “This resolution reflects our Administration’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding our natural heritage and ensuring that development is guided by principles of sustainability. It marks a critical step forward in conserving the environmental integrity of Nevis for generations to come.”

The resolution also mandates that the declaration be officially gazetted, ensuring its legal standing and public accessibility.