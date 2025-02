NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 28, 2025) – A Sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly has been scheduled for Thursday, March 06, 2025.

Notice has been given that the Sitting will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers located at the Hamilton House, Charlestown, Nevis.

The details of the Order Paper will be made available to the public in short order.